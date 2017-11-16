TMC leader threatens to 'break legs' of opposition leaders

[India], Nov.16 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandoal threatened to break legs of Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Bikash Bhattacharya.

The video of the incident caught the TMC leader threatening the leaders in front of the police.

Mandal, also known as Kesto, is the current president of the Birbhum district Trinamool Congress.

Earlier also the TMC leader had raked a controversy because of his outrageous behaviour.

The leader had earlier reportedly threatened to chop off the hands of Congress candidates. He had also reportedly said, "If anyone threatens Trinamool supporters, then our workers will also attack their houses at night." (ANI)