TMC MP Anupam Hazra expelled

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Anupam Hazra on Wednesday was expelled for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Hazra, an MP from Bolupar, was a professor at Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal's Santiniketan and was elected to Lok Sabha in May 2014.

"Time and again Anupam Hazra has done activities that don't match with the ideologies of the party. We have suspended him," said TMC Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee.

Earlier today, Saumitra Khan had joined the BJP after being suspended from the TMC. Khan joined the party in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Former union minister Mukul Roy, who was also present when Khan joined the party, said the countdown for West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has begun. "Countdown started for @MamataOfficial Devi, your MP and MLA's will leave you one after another and Loksabha 2019 will bring an end to your misrule," he tweeted. Addressing the media after Khan's induction into the BJP, Roy said, "Soumitra Khan joining the BJP is just a trailer. The full-length feature is yet to be seen. Be sure that TMC will be extinct before 2021." Roy also informed that there are more than five MPs who are not happy with the TMC and the BJP is holding talks with them. "Mamata Banerjee is a Hitler," he added. If speculations are to be believed, Hazra, too, is likely to join the BJP.(ANI)