TMC MP files defamation case against Babul Supriyo

[India], December 8 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday filed a defamation suit against Union Minister Babul Supriyo for leveling coal smuggling allegations against him.

Meanwhile, Kolkata civil court today passed an interim injunction on Supriyo from making any derogatory or defamatory statement against Banerjee.

City Civil Court Judge Apurba Sinha Roy has restrained the Union Minister from making any "derogatory comment or defamatory statement" against TMC leader Banerjee.

Banerjee, is also the president of the Trinamool Youth Congress. (ANI)