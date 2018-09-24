TMC MP files PIL against BJP's bandh call

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Idris Ali has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court against a bandh call given by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in West Bengal on September 26. He filed the plea on behalf of All India Minority Forum.

The BJP has called the 12-hour bandh to protest against the death of a student who allegedly died following a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur.

Tapas Barman, the student of Daribhit High School, was severely injured during the clash last week. He later succumbed to his injuries in the North Bengal Medical College.

The students were protesting against the recruitment of Urdu teachers in Daribhit High School, Islampur.(ANI)