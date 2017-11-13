TMC MP sends defamation notice to Mukul Roy for levelling corruption allegations

[India], November 13 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday sent a defamation notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy for levelling corruption allegations against him.

On November 3, Roy during a public meet alleged that Banerjee, owned 'Biswa Bangla', a brand promoted by the state government. He further added that All India Trinamool Youth Congress national president owned the party's mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla'.

Banerjee's defamation notice comes days after Mukul Roy accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in 'minority politics' in the state.

"In West Bengal, Durga Puja and Laxmi Puja have stopped. Mamata Banerjee is indulging in minority politics," Roy had said while addressing a rally here. He further said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would come into power in West Bengal in 2019. "A change will come. The BJP will come into power in Bengal in 2019," he said. Roy added that Mamata Banerjee had changed, adding that before coming to power, the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) slogan was change, and not revenge, but six years later, the party's slogan changed. Explaining his reasons for leaving the TMC, Roy asserted that the promises made by the party were not fulfilled. "The TMC is no longer a party, but a limited company. So I could not stay longer in the party," said Mukul Roy. Mukul Roy quit the TMC and joined the BJP on November 3. (ANI)