TMC protests against fuel price hike

[India], Feb 6 (ANI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) here on Tuesday protested against the hike in petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price in India.

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay while staging protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament, said the fall in petrol and diesel price in the international market is not reflecting in India.

"As a major opposition party, it is our responsibility to raise the issue in the Parliament," he said.

The TMC activists demanded an answer from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why petrol, diesel and LPG price were being hiked.

They asked "why mid-day meal allocation was being decreased and children were kept hungry". The protest came after the price of petrol on Monday soared to Rs 73.31 per litre, highest in the past four years. The price of diesel is also at an all-time high of Rs 64.14.(ANI)