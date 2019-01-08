TMC stages unique protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): MPs from Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday protested outside the House in the Parliament premises against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016.

To register their protest, the lawmakers enacted a skit where one MP with a stick in hand, wearing the mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made gestures of beating the MPs who played illegal migrants.

The TMC protest came a day after Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed illegal migrants as 'Jinnahs,' and added that a high-level committee has been set up by the Union Cabinet to implement the Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord.

The clause states that "Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people." "NRC will weed out a lot of 'Jinnahs' living in the state," Sarma had told media. (ANI)