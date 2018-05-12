TMC workers ride bikes without helmets during panchayat poll campaigning

[India], May 12 (ANI): While campaigning for the forthcoming Panchayat Elections in West Bengal's Siliguri, Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were seen riding motorcycles without helmets.

Scores of motorcycles can be seen in images that surfaced in the media today, with riders unbothered about their breach of traffic rules.

In India, 16 people die every hour in road accidents which results in one death in every four minutes, according to the recently published National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The West Bengal Panchayat Polls, earlier scheduled to be conducted between May 1 and May 7, had been postponed to May 14. (ANI)