TMP protesting against Rajinikanth 'just to get noticed': TN BJP

[India], May 22 (ANI): Slamming the Thamizhar Munetra Padai (TMP) leaders, who raised slogans against Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday asserted that this group had been doing such stunts and drama just to get noticed.

"If we view the reputation of this group, they have not done anything either for the state or for the Tamil language specifically. They have been doing such stunts and drama just to get noticed and recognised in the state. This issue is not an important step in TN politics; there are many more things to focus on," Soundararajan told ANI.

Soundararajan further stated that actor Rajnikanth has been in the acting industry for a long time and we all love him for his hard work. "With this kind of act, they are only playing with emotions of Tamil people and raising questions in their mind. They are totally misusing the power that they have. Rajnikanth has been acting for a long time and we all love him for his hard work. We welcomed him then and also welcome him now," said Soundararajan. Earlier this day, the city police detained 30 members of the TMP who took out a rally towards the Poes Garden residence of actor Rajinikanth condemning his alleged move to enter politics. The TMP members, headed by their leader Veeralakshmi, had also raised slogans against the actor claiming that they did not want an actor, who came to Tamil Nadu from a neighbouring state to earn there and rule them. The police then stopped them on the Cathedral Road, less than a kilometre from the actor's residence. The protestors burnt the effigy of the actor when they were stopped by the police on the Cathedral Road. Currently, the police has beefed up security at Rajinikanth's house. (ANI)