TN becoming breeding ground for extremists' activities: BJP MP

[India], June 23 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pon Radhakrishnan has said Tamil Nadu is becoming the breeding ground for extremists' activities.

Radhakrishnan, who is the only BJP MP from the state, also made serious allegations of Naxal and Maoist infiltration in Tamil Nadu.

The Union Minister further said that he has been alerting the state government regarding this issue for so long.

"Tamil Nadu is becoming breeding ground for extremists' activities. It was visible during Jallikattu protests and I have been saying this for one and half years but no one took me seriously. Naxal training camps are taking place in hilly areas. Why is the state government not acting?" Radhakrishnan said while addressing the media here on June 20.

Expressing his concern, he said that Naxals, Maoists and Muslim extremists have intruded into some of the media houses too. "Naxals, Maoists and Muslim extremists have intruded into some of the media houses too. So, it is time to act fast, otherwise, this will become a huge problem. If this (Tamil Nadu) government does not address this problem, they have no right to continue," he added. (ANI)