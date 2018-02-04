TN: Bharathiar University VC's wife arrested

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): The wife of vice-chancellor of Bharathiar University in Coimbatore A Ganapathi has been arrested for allegedly tampering with the evidences in connection with the graft case against him.

Swarnalatha was arrested on Saturday for dumping the cash in the garbage after her husband was caught by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for accepting a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from a job aspirant.

He was arrested by a team of DVAC after he was caught accepting the bribe from Suresh, who was seeking the post of assistant professor.

As per reports, Suresh had earlier complained to police regarding the demand for the bribe. On the basis of the complaint, DVAC had laid out a trap and caught the vice chancellor red-handed with Rs 1 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 29 lakh. Ganapathi was appointed the vice-chancellor of Bharathiar University in March 2016.