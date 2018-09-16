TN BJP leader calls cop 'anti-Hindu', 'corrupt'

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H Raja stirred a controversy after he was heard accusing a police personnel of being anti-Hindu and corrupt.

In a video filmed during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession on Saturday, Raja was heard calling the police officer anti-Hindu and corrupt during a heated argument. The incident reportedly took place after Raja was stopped from taking out the procession through a communally sensitive Pudukkottai district.

The BJP lawmaker was also heard using abrasive language against the police officers. (ANI)