TN bus fare hike: Passengers demand roll back

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Hundreds of passengers in Tamil Nadu expressed displeasure against hiked bus fare.

The All India Women's Democratic Federation organised mock polling, where scores of passengers voted against the fare hike and demanded the state government to roll back the decision immediately.

On January 20, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar had said that there was no possibility of rolling back the hike in fares of the state government buses.

After six years, the E. Palaniswami-led government on Friday hiked the fares of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses in Chennai from Rs 3 to Rs 5, and the maximum from Rs 14 to Rs 23. (ANI)