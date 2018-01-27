TN bus fare hike: Stalin demands CM's resignation

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Saturday demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami over his government's failure to roll back the hiked bus fares in the state.

Speaking to media, Stalin asked the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu Government to withdraw the hiked bus fares in the state.

"This protest is not going to stop today. The bus fare price hike should be rolled back at once. If it is not possible, then the Chief Minister should resign and go home", he said.

Earlier also, the DMK leader had raised an objection to the fare hike, saying, "horse-traded and 'commission agent' government should roll it back immediately". The Tamil Nadu government on January 19 hiked the fares of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses in Chennai from Rs 3 to Rs 5, and the maximum from Rs 14 to Rs 23. According to the state transport department's statement, in case of non-metros, tickets would range from Rs 3 to Rs 19. Reportedly, the state government increased the fare due to the hike in the prices of fuel, besides maintenance and increase in the wages of employees of the various debt-ridden state transport corporations.

