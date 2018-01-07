TN bus strike enters Day 4, no respite for passengers

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): As strike by the Transport workers' unions in Tamil Nadu continued for the fourth day, the transport department has roped in temporary drivers to resume services in the state.

"I am now paying a higher fare to reach my destination each day; I am only a daily wage earner. Government should do something to end the strike," said a commuter.

Speaking on the matter, Senthil Kumar JACTO (joint action committee of teachers and got employees organisation) -GEO Coordinator said , "based on the assurance by Tamil Nadu government we withdraw the strike during September 2016, but still the government had not called us for talks , demanding the government to implement our demands today we are staging this protest , we will later decide on a state wide protest soon if our demands are not met."

On its third day, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar appealed to bus employees to return to work. "I appeal to employees to come back for duty, honorable court has also asked them to come back," Vijayabhaskar said addressing media here on the third day of the strike. Scores of commuters were left stranded in Koyambedu bus terminal of Chennai as an indefinite strike by the transport workers' unions in Tamil Nadu continued. Drivers and conductors of various state transport corporations are demanding wage hike among other things. The strike, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, was declared on Thursday. Transport workers have been demanding for a pay revision to Rs 30,000. However, the authorities have only agreed to pay Rs. 24,400. (ANI)