TN: Cartoonist Bala in legal soup yet again, FIR filed

Chennai: Yet another FIR has been registered against Cartoonist Bala and the journalists protesting against his earlier arrest.





Bala had allegedly portrayed the Chief Minister, the state's collector and the police commissioner wearing nothing and covering their private parts with money, while a person lay burning in front of them.





The caricature was published following an incident where a couple and their two children self-immolated at the collectorate, alleging police inaction on a usury complaint.