TN: Chennai Silks building starts collapsing nearly 24 hours after fire

Parts of the Chennai Silks building in Chennai collapsed around 3.19 am. Visuals from @PTTVOnlineNews pic.twitter.com/bBJfoqchJM

The multi-storied Chennai Silks showroom located in the busy T Nagar locality in the city, which caught fire at around 4.30 am on Wednesday morning, is reportedly under serious threat.

Does Chennai Silks have fire insurance? In which case - who insured them? They've ZERO fire safety norms in place. Usman road is a disaster. — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) May 31, 2017

At present, 60 fire tenders are currently at the spot. However, there have been no casualties reported.





Joint Director (Fire) Sahul Hamid is also present at the spot. Emergency phone lines 104 and 108 can be used for assistance.





Ambulances have been made available for nearby residents who have respiratory difficulties. As many as seven ambulances are currently at the spot with oxygen services.





Precautionary measures are being taken to douse the flame.