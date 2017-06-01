TN: Chennai Silks building to be demolished a day after fire

The decision has been taken after taking advice frm PWD epxerts and engineers.
Residents in the vicinity of around 200 meters radius will be evacuated.
Parts of the Chennai Silks building in Chennai collapsed around 3.19 am. Visuals from @PTTVOnlineNews pic.twitter.com/bBJfoqchJM— Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) May 31, 2017
#ChennaiSilks Urban Development Minister mentions that they will demolish other buildings in the area that have violated regulations pic.twitter.com/DVVn7k5gqK— Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) June 1, 2017
The multi-storied Chennai Silks showroom located in the busy T Nagar locality in the city, which caught fire at around 4.30 am on Wednesday morning, is reportedly under serious threat.
Does Chennai Silks have fire insurance? In which case - who insured them? They've ZERO fire safety norms in place. Usman road is a disaster.— Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) May 31, 2017
Ambulances have been made available for nearby residents who have respiratory difficulties. As many as seven ambulances are currently at the spot with oxygen services.