TN: Chennai Silks building to be demolished a day after fire

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 01, 2017 13:57 hrs
Chennai: Chennai's Silks Building has started collapsing after the fire fighters found it hard to douse the flames for more than 24 hours. Heavy plumes of smoke have engulfed the area. According to reports, the authorities have decided to raze the reminder of the building down at 4 pm today.

The decision has been taken after taking advice frm PWD epxerts and engineers.

Residents in the vicinity of around 200 meters radius will be evacuated.

The fourth to seventh floor of the building collapsed at midnight.

The multi-storied Chennai Silks showroom located in the busy T Nagar locality in the city, which caught fire at around 4.30 am on Wednesday morning, is reportedly under serious threat.

At present, 60 fire tenders are currently at the spot. However, there have been no casualties reported.

Joint Director (Fire) Sahul Hamid is also present at the spot. Emergency phone lines 104 and 108 can be used for assistance.

The continuous fire has put the future of the building, whose fire safety norms seem to have been almost non-existent, under threat. Those in the neighbourhood have been asked by fire officers to move to safer areas.

Ambulances have been made available for nearby residents who have respiratory difficulties. As many as seven ambulances are currently at the spot with oxygen services.

Precautionary measures are being taken to douse the flame.

