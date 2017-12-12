TN court hands death sentence to six in Sankar murder case

[India], Dec. 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's Tirupur Principal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced six persons to death in connection with the suspected honour killing of a Dalit man, Sankar, in Tirupur district last year.

While the victim's father-in-law was among those convicted, his mother-in-law has been acquitted in the case.

Sankar, an engineering graduate from a Dalit family, had married Kausalya, a woman from the Thevar community, against her family's wishes.

Eight months after their wedding, the couple was attacked in broad daylight near a bus stop in Udumalaipettai town in March 2016.

While Shankar the Dalit youth died on way to hospital, Kausalya, who hails from Dindigul district, survived with head injuries. (ANI)