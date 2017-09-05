TN floor test: Madras HC adjourns hearing till Oct 3

[India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction for the Tamil Nadu governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to seek a vote of confidence by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The High Court adjourned the matter till October 3.

A petition on August 24 was moved in the Madras High Court by an advocate in the regard after 19 ruling AIADMK MLAs withdrew their support to Palanisamy.

In his plea, advocate P Pugalenthi submitted that the Governor "has not so far taken any steps" for the conduct of the floor test though the MLAs had informed him that they did not have confidence in the Chief Minister. (ANI)