TN Governor denies association with lecturer accused in sex scandal

[India], Apr 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday categorically denied having any association with a college professor arrested for asking her students to extend sexual favours to university officials in exchange of financial and academic rewards.

In the audio clip of Nirmala Devi's conversation with her students, she also mentioned she was close to Purohit.

Countering her claim, Purohit told media, "I've not even seen her face till date, she hasn't met me."

He further assured stringent punishment for the accused and said, "Let the police do its job. As far as the university is concerned, the Vice Chancellor narrated everything to me and I've set up a committee for investigation."

An audio clip of the Mathematics professor at Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai, went viral where she was heard asking her students "to adjust with some officials" of the university, for higher marks and monetary rewards. On the basis of the audio clip, Nirmala Devi was arrested earlier in the day. (ANI)