TN Governor holds meeting with Cuddalore officials

Chennai: Despite opposition by the DMK, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday held a meeting with officials of Cuddalore district, around 190 km from here.

Apart from holding discussions with district officials of different departments in the meeting, he also visited different places in Cuddalore and interacted with people amid waving of black flags by DMK protesters.

On December 7, DMK leader M.K. Stalin had said party supporters will hold peaceful protests against Purohit during his visits to various districts to review developmental works.

Stalin said the Governor should stop indulging in "political" work to review projects and instead order Chief Minister K. Palaniswami to prove his government's majority in the assembly. Purohit had earlier met officials of cyclone-hit Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts as well as district officials of Coimbatore and Tirupur. On November 20, the Governor's office quoted Purohit as saying that his review meeting with officials in Coimbatore was within the constitutional framework and that he would continue to hold such meetings.