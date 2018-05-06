TN Govt. announces ex-gratia for man who died while accompanying son for NEET exam

[India], May 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakhs to the family of the man who passed away in Kerala's Ernakulam today where he had gone to accompany his son for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examinations.

As per reports, a forty-six old man from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur died of cardiac arrest when he went there with his son, who appeared for NEET exam.

The deceased reached Ernakulam on Saturday and stayed at a relative's place.

He complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. (ANI)