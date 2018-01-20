TN govt. buses fares go up

[India], Jan. 19 (ANI): After six years, Tamil Nadu government on Friday hiked the fares of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses in Chennai from Rs 3 to Rs 5, and the maximum from Rs 14 to Rs 23.

The new fares will come into effect on Saturday.

According to state transport department's statement, in case of non-metros, tickets would range from Rs 3 to Rs 19 and for Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus services, the fare has been increased by nearly a third.

Reportedly, the state government has said the fares were increased due to the hike in the prices of fuel (by almost 50 percent in six years) and spare besides maintenance and increase in the wages of employees of the various debt-ridden state transport corporations. (ANI)