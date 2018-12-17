TN govt mulls challenging NGT order on Sterlite plant in SC

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated that the state government will knock the doors of the Supreme Court against the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) to reopen the Vedanta Group's Sterlite plant at Tuticorin.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "Sterlite is a private company. Since they have violated the law, the government has closed it. The NGT's verdict has asked to open the Sterlite Company. We state government will approach the Supreme Court against the verdict."

On December 15, the green tribunal set aside Tamil Nadu government's order for closing Sterlite plant. NGT directed the state government to roll-out fresh orders for the renewal of consent for Vedanta's copper smelter plant within a span of three weeks. It also directed the firm to spend Rs 100 crore in a period of three long years for the welfare of the people residing in nearby areas. "We allow this appeal, set aside the impugned orders and direct the TNPCB (Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board) to pass a fresh order of renewal of consent and authorisation to handle hazardous substances ... within three weeks from today," the NGT said in its order. On May 22, 13 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the alleged police firing during the violent protest against Sterlite plant in Tuticorin. The people were protesting against the construction of the Sterlite copper plant, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment. Taking note of the people's demand, the Tamil Nadu government on May 28 ordered the closure of the plant. (ANI)