TN Govt. submits report to HM on Thoothukudi violence

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Government on Friday submitted its report to the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection to the protest in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district against Sterlite Industries.

The Madras High Court earlier in the day asked Tamil Nadu Government to state the reason behind blocking the internet services in Thoothukudi district and demanded a reply on the same.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the police firing during a protest against the construction of a new smelter plant by Sterlite copper mining Industries in Thoothukudi.

Earlier, the NHRC had issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and Director General of Police (DGP) T.K. Rajendran and sought a detailed reply from them within two weeks over the incident. (ANI)