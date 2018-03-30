TN Govt to re-approach SC for CMB formation

[India], Mar. 30 (ANI): As the Centre failed to set up a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) within the six-weeks time frame directed by the Supreme Court, which ended on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister, D. Jayakumar, on Friday stated that they will re-approach the apex court.

"We are discussing our next course of action and are sure about approaching the Supreme Court again, as the Center failed to implement the CMB as per Supreme Court's orders," said Jayakumar.

The apex court on February 16, had ordered the Central Government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee within six weeks. However, the Centre has not formed the CMB as yet.

The apex court had also increased Karnataka's share of Cauvery water thus reducing Tamil Nadu's share to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet. (ANI)