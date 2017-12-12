TN honour killing: Kausalya's father, 5 others sentenced to death

Kausalya's father Chinnasamy and Annalakshmi and other accused brought to court. #SankarMurder pic.twitter.com/OKAJ2hZRsM

Kausalya and Shankar were brutally attacked by three people on March 13, 2013, in Udumalpet. While Kausalya's husband Shankar bled to death on his way to the hospital, Kausalya miraculously survived.

Shankar had fallen in love with Kausalya during their engineering studies in Pollachi. They tied the knot against the wishes of Kausalya’s parents. Her parents opposed the marriage as Shankar was a Dalit and Kausalya belonged to the Thevar community.

Kausalya had blamed her family for Shankar’s murder. She had claimed that before the incident, she was kidnapped by her family but managed to escape. Following this, the family also told Shankar they would pay him Rs 10 lakh and that they should get separated.

The Udumalpet Police had registered a case and arrested Kausalya’s father Chinnasamy, mother Annalakshmi, uncle Pandithurai and a few others.

Kausalya's father surrendered before the sessions court a day after the cold-blooded murder claiming that he was responsible for the murder. Several eyewitnesses were summoned with regard to this incident but many did not reveal details and the case prolonged.

The trial had been on before the Tirupur district and sessions court for the past 20 months. The final arguments were over on October 13.