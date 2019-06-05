TN: ICGS Vikram rescues 2 boats stranded with 20 fishermen

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel ICGS Vikram rescued two fishing boats Star of Sea 1 and Star of Sea 2 with fishermen on board respectively after they developed engine failure on Monday night.

The Marine police station in Kanyakumari at around 10:45 pm on Monday night reported two fishing boats, registered with the state of Tamil Nadu, adrift off Kiltan Island, Lakshwadweep.

A total of 20 crew were on board the boats that were stranded due to suspected engine failure.

On receiving information ICGS Vikram which was in the vicinity was immediately diverted to render assistance. Acting swiftly, the vessel reached the distressed boats and an assessment by the specialist crew of ICGS Vikram indicated a major engine failure and subsequent malfunctioning due to water ingress on the engine system. On identifying the criticality of the situation and to ensure the safety of the boat and its 20 crew, Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram commenced towing of two crippled boats to Androth, which is the nearest facility available for boat repairs. The fishing boats are expected to reach Androth today. (ANI)