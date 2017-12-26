  1. Sify.com
  4. TN Minister asks Gurumurthy to mind his tongue

Last Updated: Tue, Dec 26, 2017 20:09 hrs
Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Tuesday took umbrage at the term "impotent" used by Thuglaq magazine editor S. Gurumurthy to describe the action taken by the ruling AIADMK against supporters of sidelined leader T.T.V. Dinakaran, after his shock victory in the R.K. Nagar bypoll.

Interacting with reporters here, Jayakumar said Gurumurthy should control his tongue and only impotent persons will talk about impotency. He said legal action against magazine editor and chartered accountant Gurumurthy would be taken, if necessary, for his defamatory views.

Reacting to the action taken by Chief Miniser K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam against the supporters of Dinakaran, Gurumurthy, in a tweet, said:

While Gurumurthy used the term impotent to mean "powerless, weak, ineffective", the AIADMK Minister Jayakumar and supporters of the ruling party condemned the usage of the word.

According to Jayakumar, the AIADMK party has self-respect, and the party activists are like Kangeyam (a place reputed for its bull stock) bulls and will not lose self-respect.

Responding to Jayakumar's outrage, Gurumurthy, in a series of tweets, said:

He added: