[India], Sept. 26 (ANI): A newborn was found abandoned in a bush at Achettipalli near Tamil Nadu's Hosur by two passersby who heard him crying on Wednesday.

It seems that the baby boy was thrown into a thorn bush by an unknown person soon after the birth.

The child, who was bitten by ants all over the body, has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

"I brought him to hospital. He was bitten by ants all over the body. I want to adopt him," Mutugamma, one of the rescuers, told ANI. (ANI)