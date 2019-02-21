TN: Parents accuse Govt hospital of transfusing HIV positive blood to child

Chennai: Parents of a two-year-old baby have alleged that HIV positive blood was transfused into her at a government hospital in Coimbatore city of Tamil Nadu, while hospital authorities have refuted the claim.

According to the parents' accusation, the infected blood was transfused into the baby while she was being treated at the hospital last year.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, the child's father said, "She was admitted in this hospital last July and was later discharged after transfusion. She developed complications and later tests showed her to be HIV positive".

The hospital has however denied the accusation and said that it is prepared for any inquiry. Dr Asokan, Dean, Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital told the news agency ANI, “We dismiss the allegations. She could have been HIV infected after treatment at some other hospital. We have given all medical records related to her. We expect state government officials to come for inquiry. We are ready.” Meanwhile, Coimbatore Human Rights Forum (CHRF), which received a complaint in this regard, has demanded action in the matter. VP Sarathy, Chairman, CHRF said, “The father gave us a complaint. We have gone through medical records. They seem to be fabricated to defend the erring doctors. The child's father has given a petition to the Coimbatore District Collector who has assured prompt action." In December last year, a pregnant woman was stated to have contracted HIV after blood transfusion in a Tamil Nadu hospital.