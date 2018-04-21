TN: Petrol bomb hurled at pro-Hindu outfit leader's residence

[India], Apr 21 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants hurled two petrol bombs at the residence of Hindu Munnani leader Dhanapal in Mettupalayam here on Friday.

According to the police, the bomb partially damaged a car and a two-wheeler parked on the porch.

Dhanpal, who is working as a manager in a petrol bunk, noticed the charred vehicles when he returned home from duty earlier in the morning.

The police recovered a metal can containing petrol and wicks.

A case has been registered over the incident and a special police team has been formed to nab the culprits.

On a related note, a petrol bomb was allegedly hurled on the car of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president C.R. Nandakumar in Coimbatore on March 21. Furthermore, on March 7, two petrol bombs were hurled in front of the BJP office in Coimbatore, a day after party's leader H. Raja commented that statues of late Dravidian leader Periyar must be removed from the public places in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)