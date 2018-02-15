TN politician Manian meets Rajinikanth

[India] Feb. 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu politician Tamilaruvi Manian on Thursday met noted film actor Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai.

Talking to media, Manian said, "It was a courtesy visit to Rajinikanth. He will let you all know about his political affairs. There is nothing to say further."

Rajinikanth has announced that he would float a political party that would practice 'spiritual politics' and contest in all of the state's 234 constituencies in the next Assembly polls in 2021.

Manian is a writer and a well known speaker in Tamil. Because of his oratory skills, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu K. Kamaraj gave him the name Tamilaruvi. (ANI)