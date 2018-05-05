TN transgender wins Miss Koovagam pageant

[India], May 04 (ANI): Mobina, a transgender from Chennai who won Miss Koovagam pageant, has thanked everyone after bagging the title.

She told ANI, "I see news about me on newspapers and TV. I am really happy. I want to thank my community, family, friends and workplace."

Meanwhile, Preethi from Chennai bagged the second position while Subashree from Erode came third.

The 18-day Koovagam festival saw contestants traveling 30 km for the main event on Tuesday.

At Koothandavar temple, they re-enacted a Mahabharata episode, wherein Lord Krishna took the avatar of Mohini, marries Aravan, the son of Arjuna.

The fest concluded after the priests, after the priests of Koothandavar temple broke the bangles and untied "thalis" worn by transgenders symbolically turning them into widows. (ANI)