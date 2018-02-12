TNPSC group IV recruitment exam: 15 lakh appear; Answer keys to be released soon

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had conducted the group IV examination on February 11, Sunday.Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can expect to download the answer keys on Tuesday from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

The TNPSC group 4 examination is conducted to shortlist candidates for various posts that were announced in Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.

For 9351 vacancies, over 20 lakh candidates had applied and the exams were conducted across 6900 centres in the state.In chennai district alone, over one lakh candidates had appeared for the tests, it is reported. R.Sudhan, Controller of Examinations, TNPSC said that“Of the registered candidates 84.71 per cent candidates appeared for the exam.” The feedback about the TNPSC group IV examinations were mixed with most candidates complaining that the aptitude section as little difficult. According to news reports, it is said that the TNPSC will release the answer keys for the group 4 examination on or before Tuesday.