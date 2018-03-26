To be sanyasi is greatest pride of life: Ramdev

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): Yoga guru Ramdev, on Monday, said the greatest pride of life is to be 'sanyasi' (celibate).

While Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth said for a sanyasi to practice consistency in dedication towards teaching, responsibility and objectivity in life should be the prime goal.

To be a Sanyasi is the greatest pride of life, said Pujya @yogrishiramdev on the occasion of initiation of his 92 scholar successors. @Ach_Balkrishna said that 'To practise, Guru dharma and Rashtra dharma is extremely difficult' @ANI @AmitShah," Patanjali spokesperson S.K. Tijarawala tweeted.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Ramdev said, "To make India a spiritual superpower by 2,050 while Yoga is already being publicised, we, at Patanjali Yogpeeth, are also training individuals to become ideal sanyasis (so that they can propagate the values and philosophy of Hinduism across the world)." (ANI)