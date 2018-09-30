To lift the poor, buy indigenous merchandise: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', urged people buy indigenous products in order to support the countrymen, especially poor who have toiled hard.

"On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we must make sure that each product we buy should be manufactured in India so that we can help the poor who have worked tirelessly for manufacturing the product. This was the motto of Mahatma Gandhi, this was the message that Gandhi ji was trying to convey to the people. I believe that by doing so we can help the poor to ease their lives," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the ideals, vision and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and said he was a Lok Sangrahak, who devoted himself to people across various sections of the society. He also lauded Mahatma Gandhi for his contribution to the independence of India and added that he turned the freedom struggle into a mass movement. "Respected Gandhi ji was a Lok Sangrahak. Connecting with people and making them understand that each one of them is important for the country was his unique quality. During the struggle for independence, his major contribution was to unite the people and launched a massive protest against the British. Every person, irrespective of caste praised him for his efforts during independence struggle," he said. In the concluding remark, Prime Minister Modi said, "Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) gave an inspirational mantra to all of us which is known as Gandhi Ji's Talisman (Gandhi's Charter). This Mantra is extremely relevant today".