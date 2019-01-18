To make Andhra an investment destination, Nara Lokesh to participate in World Economic Forum

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's network with the global investment community and promote it as an investment destination, state IT Minister Nara Lokesh will participate in the upcoming 49th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will skip the event owing to prior engagements in the state.

The visit of Nara Lokesh is to "strengthen the state's network with the global investment community, explore possibilities of collaboration and promote Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination," a statement read.

The meeting will be held from January 22-25 and is expected to be attended by over 3000 leaders from across the world. The Andhra Pradesh Lounge in Davos will showcase the prowess, strength, citizens, economy and culture of Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Lounge will also hosts the Annual Global CEO Roundtable organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Andhra Pradesh government. Nara Lokesh will be leading the delegation from Andhra Pradesh to the World Economic Forum. The delegation consists of Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary to government, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, T Vijay Kumar, Adviser to government of Andhra Pradesh, Agriculture Department, Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary, EI and I, J Krishna Kishore, Chief Executive Officer APEDB and Ex-Officio Secretary to government, Solomon Arokiaraj, Secretary Industries, Ahmed Babu, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, APIIC and Ramanjaneyulu, Secretary, I&PR and Jitendar Sharma, Adviser to Health Department, the statement read. "The event is attended by over 60 heads of states, heads of Fortune 500 companies, global innovators, heads of bilateral and multilateral institutions and heads of leading global educational and research institutions," it added. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has been invited as a guest of honour for over 15 times. He had also participated in the 48th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which took place between in January 2018. (ANI)