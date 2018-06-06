To speak or not to speak: Pranab's RSS speech brings controversy home to Congress

The acceptance of an invitation by former President Pranab Mukherjee to an RSS event has caused significant controversy. On Wednesday, the RSS holds the closing ceremony for its annual ‘Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg’ (three years' training camp) in Nagpur. The former President will be the chief guest.

Pranab Mukherjee’s visit has raised questions for many reasons. A stalwart during the administration of the Congress party, in 2010 during a Congress conclave he moved a resolution to investigate alleged links of terrorists with the RSS and its sister organizations. The RSS is widely seen as right wing Hindu arm of the BJP; though they have criticized them at times.

Pranab Mukherjee accepts invite to address an RSS gathering; next thing you know we have prime time news debating 'Pranab with RSS'! Can RSS be untouchable in an age when the PM is a pracharak?! What if he goes there and lambasts RSS's vision of a Hindu Rashtra as he should! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 29, 2018

So it was a surprise that they offered an invitation to a Congressman to an event that marks the ending of a ‘training programme’ that is essentially a version of indoctrination of Hindu ideology to its new recruits. As Manmohan Vaidya, joint general secretary, RSS writes in a column for the Indian Express, the visit is a welcome step –

It might not be a stretch to say that Mukherjee and the RSS are not exactly ideologically aligned. He has served under Indira Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh and has stood steadfast with them through turmoil and scandal. This isn’t the first time the former president will meet with the RSS head Mohan Bhagwat; they have met on a few occasions since Mukherjee’s retirement. Daniel Francis, a political commentator and consultant, in a column for The Hindu praised the public meeting of the two as good for democracy –

The former president hasn’t spoken much about accepting the invitation and attending the event, but is quoted as saying in part, “Whatever I have to say, I will say in Nagpur. I have received several letters, requests and phone calls, but I haven't responded to anyone yet”. Francis argues that such engagements are good for the RSS in portraying itself as inclusive –

Not everyone agrees with this assessment. The acceptance of the invitation has come in for criticism from certain Congress leaders. One such leader, Jairam Ramesh wrote to Mr. Mukherjee stating that his visit will mean something of a betrayal to his past political life and political ideology. Bengal Congress president stated that he was ‘appalled’ saying it was hypocritical of him talking about the importance of secularism and then speaking at a RSS event. The visit can be seen as the RSS being given political legitimacy; arguably they already had it prior.

From the RSS’s standpoint, they’ve played down the visit and speech as an apolitical event and stated that in the past prominent speakers have attended such as Abdul Kalam and activist Jayaprakash Narayan. From their point of view, this could be seen as the group accepting someone who is outside the Nehru-Gandhi establishment who they have criticized in the past. Journalist and author Sunanda K Datta Ray, in a column for the Deccan Chronicle unpacks the decision made by Mr. Mukherjee –

This wouldn’t be new for him. In his speech on the eve of Republic Day, he spoke of pluralism saying in part, “Multiple views, thoughts and philosophies have competed with each other peacefully for centuries in our country. A wise and discerning mind is necessary for democracy to flourish”.

For someone of Mr. Mukherjee’s stature, it would be surprising if he didn’t expect backlash to the news of him speaking at an RSS event. He’s not necessarily seen as a rank partisan; though he was loyal to the Congress for many years but briefly when he fell out of favor with Rajiv Gandhi. He’s a career politician and spent decades in public life. The two sides of the argument stand as such – a nefarious plot by the BJP leaders of perhaps doing one over on the opposition by having him speak at an important RSS event. The other side is a more diplomatic argument of bridging the political divide.

Why is there so much outrage over Pranab Mukherjee accepting an RSS invite? Debate and civilised engagement with those who may not espouse your ideology is actually a pretty good thing in a democracy. Mature politicians understand that. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) May 28, 2018

It’s creditable for the RSS to invite Pranab Mukherjee to speak to them and equally for him to agree to do so. Engaging with those you disagree with is the essence of democracy. Nobody needs to hide in an ideological dugout — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) May 28, 2018

This is perhaps where some see it as a step too far; especially some Congress leaders as stated earlier. It’s not necessarily the notion of this event being apolitical; though it’s not a solid argument, it’s that some see the RSS as a potent force of mainstreaming their version of Hindu ideology. Would a former president, someone left to the politics of the RSS, speaking at the event give more credence to their ideology or he might very well revisit the points of secularism and pluralism.

