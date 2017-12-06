Toddler dies in ambulance stuck behind wedding procession

[India], December 6 (ANI): A one-and-a-half year-old girl died after the ambulance carrying her was stuck in a traffic jam due to a wedding procession near Damoh's Ghanta Ghar area.

"There was so much traffic that there was no place for the ambulance to move. My daughter was still breathing when she was inside the ambulance, but eventually died due to traffic," the grieving father of the girl told ANI.

The ambulance was stuck for half an hour.

The toddler was allegedly stung by a poisonous scorpion in her village and was rushed by her parents to a nearby clinic.

They were then advised to take her to hospital. The father of the girl said that nobody paid heed to their plea even after they asked the people to move away. "The girl was brought to the hospital and we were told that there was a wedding procession on the way that did not let the ambulance to pass through," said the doctor of the District Hospital, Divankar Patel. The incident has been received with a lot of criticism with the state Inspector General saying that appropriate action will be taken against the accused. "Have taken cognisance of the incident and will initiate action. We will ensure vehicles and ambulances get a clear way during such processions in the future," said Satish Chand Saxena, IG Sagar Range.(ANI)