Toddler's death: Hyderabad play school seized, recognition cancelled

[India], November 16 (ANI): The Hyderabad play school, where a toddler died after drowning in a sump tank, was seized on Thursday, the police said.

District Education Officer, Usha Rani informed that Bachpan School's recognition has been cancelled too.

On Wednesday, the principal was arrested along with the counsellor and security in-charge of the school.

A three-year-old boy died on Tuesday after allegedly falling into the sump tank.

The infuriated family members of the deceased child had blamed the school for negligence and demanded immediate action against the management. (ANI)