Tomar damaging Parliamentarians' image: Congress

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday disapproved of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's dig at its leaders, saying such 'unacceptable' statements damage the image of Parliamentarians.

Tomar, while addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Madhya Pradesh, said there was a major difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the Congress party, citing a rather atypical example - the hair of the moustache and that of the tail.

To this end, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, while speaking to ANI, said the prime minister should at least clarify and ask the leaders to not use such words that set a bad example for the common people.

"I cannot understand how even experienced people in the BJP are talking like this. It damages the image of Parliamentarians. The prime minister should at least clarify and ask them to not use such words. It damages the image of leaders and also the prime minister's. You can comment on political ground but using such language is not acceptable. It also sets a bad example for the common people," he said. Tomar had, on December 30, said: "Narendra Modi ji aur Congress ke neta mein jo antar hai wo itni doori ka hai, jitna antar mooch ke baal aur pooch ke baal mein hota hai. [There is no comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders. They are as different as the hair of moustache and hair of tail.]"(ANI)