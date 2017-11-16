Too early to reach a conclusion: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on his Ram Temple mediation

[India], November 16 (ANI): Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday said the mediation talks, as far as the Ram Temple dispute was concerned, had begun, adding it was too early to reach a conclusion.

"The environment is positive. People want to come out of this conflict. I know it is not easy. Let me talk to everyone. It is too early to reach a conclusion," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar told the media.

The Art of Living founder reached Ayodhya earlier in the day amidst high security.

The issue of the Ram Temple grabbed headlines again when Sri Sri Ravi Shankar announced he would open talks with stakeholders in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. He made the announcement on the sidelines of his lecture to students of a university. He added that he did not have any agenda and would listen to everybody. The visit has, however, has received its fair share of reactions till now according to which the opinion around his visit seems divided. While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav downplayed the visit, citing the legal process should first let be completed in the Supreme Court, only after which other options should be explored, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the mediation. (ANI)