Toothbrush removed from woman’s stomach without surgery in Shillong

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Doctors in Shillong Civil Hospital on Wednesday accomplished a rare feat by removing a toothbrush from a 50-year-old woman’s stomach without carrying out surgery.

Surprisingly, the woman who was a resident of Lower Mawprem was in no discomfort after swallowing the toothbrush while cleaning her teeth in January. It was her daughter who later insisted her to consult a doctor as a precautionary measure.

Dr. Isaac Syiem told ANI: "It is the first such case in Shillong. It was quite surprising for all of us here. She was perfectly fine after the removal of the brush. We used an endoscope and successfully pulled the brush out through her mouth. No surgery was needed in the process. She was discharged from the hospital after half an hour."

"There were possibilities that the situation could have turned worse if she not been brought in for medical help," he added. (ANI)