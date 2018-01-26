Top 11 songs for your Republic Day Playlist

Song and dance are an integral part of Indian culture. Republic Day celebrations would be incomplete without a relevant playlist. The following chart-busters celebrate the diverse yet unified spirit of our nation. Cheers to the patriot in you. Jai Hind!

1. This song is a beautiful tribute to the jawans of our motherland. Salut!

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

2. The river Ganges, my mother. The mighty Himalayas, my father. When you know your lineage, you steer clear of turf wars.

Ganga Meri Ma Ka Naam

3. Flowers are passe. We shall lay down our lives in your honour, O sweet Mother!

Aye Watan

4. In India, every moment is nothing less than magic.

Des Mera Rangrez Ye Babu

5. Our land? India. Our mothertongue? Compassion.

Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada

6. Dubbed the "Golden Bird" our country was an economic powerhouse in ancient times. We are proud to be her children. Chest-thumping isn't just allowed, it's a birthright.

Jahan Dal Dal Par Sone Ki Chidiya Karti Hai Basera

7. Let this Manna Dey melody transport you back in time as you munch on a pack of roasted peanuts, seasoned with patriotic fervour.

Ae Mere Pyare Watan

8. Yeah, kids, carry the legacy forward. And responsibly.

Hum Laye Hain Toofan Se Kashti Nikal Ke

9. Patriotism and all is a given but, seriously, where is this schoolboy now and what does he do?

Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon

10. A. R. Rahman gave it his 100 per cent and it shows. The camera stills are to die for, as is the shot where Rahman goes down on his knees as a tribute to the Mother.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

11. India is mother to many musicians. Many of our deities carry musical instruments and the One who carries a flute finds a special mention in this song. Go figure!

I Love My India

What's your R-Day playlist looking like? Share with us!