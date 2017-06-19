Top BJP leaders, PM Modi meet over Presidential candidate

BJP Parliamentary Board meeting begins at party headquarter in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/ywCbNU34BU

Read: Who will be the next Indian President?

The BJP had formed a three-member panel to hold consultations with political parties over a possible consensus candidate for the President's post. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu are the members of the panel, a Bharatiya Janata Party statement said.

The National Democratic Alliance's attempt is to file at least three-four sets of nominations of its candidate so that all allies can get to sign.





BJP sources said the nomination will be filed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves on his three-nation foreign tour. Modi is slated to visit Portugal on June 24, before his trip to the US on June 26 and the Netherlands on June 27.





By then, the opposition parties will be told about the NDA candidate. The last date for filing of nominations is June 28. The Prime Minister is set to return home a day before that.