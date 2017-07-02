Top Jet Airways official arrested in Delhi for alleged land grab

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police early on Sunday arrested a a Jet Airways official from his Delhi residence in connection with a land grabbing case.





"The arrested official has been identified as Col. Avneet Singh Bedi," Superintendent of Police (City) Ghaziabad Aakash Tomar said.





"Singh was arrested at 12.35 a.m. from his Panchsheel Park residence in south Delhi," the police said.





The police action comes in the wake of a case of land grabbing registered against Singh at Sahibabad police station on June 21 by the Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad.



A police team will question Singh some time during the day, the officer said.

According to the police, Singh told them that he was stationed in Mumbai and headed Jet Airways' security functions.

His credentials were being verified.