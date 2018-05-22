Top leaders from Congress-JD(S) meet to discuss portfolio sharing

[India], May 22 (ANI): Top leaders from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) met on Tuesday to discuss the portfolio sharing, a day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister designate HD Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy along with former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge K.C. Venugopal, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, the elder son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar were present in the meet.

While Kumaraswamy's swearing-in was earlier expected to take place on Monday, however, it got pushed to May 23 due to the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Among the confirmed attendees are United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)