Top LeT commander killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag district

Srinagar: Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander, were killed after an hours-long standoff with security forces in Dailgam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

Earlier in the day, security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Brenti-Batpora area, acting on intelligence on the presence of terrorists in the area.

Police sources said after receiving specific information regarding presence of terrorists, including top LeT leader Bashir Lashkari in Dailgam, security forces laid a cordon in the wee hours. While the cordon was being laid, some terrorists believed to be hiding in a house opened fire on the security personnel, who also retaliated in kind.

On June 16, SHO Feroz Ahmed and five other policemen were killed on the outskirts of Anantnag district. Lashkari is believed to have been involved in the killing of the six policemen last month and was reportedly one of the ultras trapped in the security forces cordon on Saturday.